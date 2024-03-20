AgEagle Aerial Systems Secures Drone Contract in Greece

The latest announcement is out from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has announced that its exclusive VAR, ALVO, has secured a contract to supply drones and sensor payloads to the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food. This partnership signifies a significant step for the company in expanding its reach within the European market, offering advanced aerial solutions to enhance the agricultural and public sectors in Greece.

