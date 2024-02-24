AgEagle Aerial Systems Secures Contract with Defense Solutions Provider

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) has released an update.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has recently announced that they secured a notable contract with ADS, Inc., who provides solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, signaling a potentially significant expansion of their business and reach in the defense sector. This update could interest investors tracking defense-related stocks or those considering AgEagle’s future growth prospects in the financial market.

