AGC Inc. Reports Improved Profitability Despite Sales Decline

AGC ( (JP:5201) ) has shared an announcement.

AGC Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.4% compared to the previous year. However, the company achieved a turnaround from a loss to a profit, with a profit before tax of 73,190 million yen, indicating improved operational efficiency. Despite the decrease in total assets and equity, the company maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5201) stock is a Buy with a Yen4800.00 price target.

More about AGC

AGC Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics. The company is positioned in the market as a provider of essential materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 924,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1023.5B

