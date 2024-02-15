AGBA Acquisition Bolsters Capital with PIPE Deal and Warrants

AGBA Acquisition (AGBA) has released an update.

AGBA Group Holding Limited successfully completed a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal, raising $5.13 million through the sale of over 7 million ordinary shares and warrants. The deal, targeted at accredited investors, offers the opportunity to purchase additional shares via warrants at a set price after six months, with the potential for investment growth over a five-year period. This strategic financial move, exempt from typical registration requirements, signifies a robust step for the company, enhancing their capital and broadening their investor base.

