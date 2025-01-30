Aftermath Silver Unveils High-Grade Silver and Copper Drill Results in Peru

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Aftermath Silver ( (TSE:AAG) ) has provided an announcement.

Aftermath Silver has reported promising results from its Phase 2 diamond drill program at the Berenguela project in Peru, revealing high-grade silver and copper intersections. These findings, which include the extension of mineralization into new areas, support the polymetallic potential of the site and aim to transition resources from inferred to measured and indicated categories, thereby enhancing the company’s resource estimates and potentially improving its market position.

More about Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd. operates in the mining sector, focusing on the exploration and development of silver, copper, and associated metals. The company is particularly active in the Berenguela project in southern Peru, where it seeks to expand its mineral resource base.

YTD Price Performance: -1.18%

Average Trading Volume: 348,176

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $97.91M

