AFT Pharmaceuticals Expands North American Presence with Combogesic IV Launch

An announcement from AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:AFP) ) is now available.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has launched its intravenous pain relief medicine, Maxigesic IV, in Canada under the brand name Combogesic IV, as part of its strategy to expand in North America. This move aligns with Canada’s efforts to find non-opioid pain management solutions amidst an ongoing opioid crisis. Additionally, AFT has extended its licensing agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals in the US to enhance the commercial reach of its pain relief products, aiming to capitalize on the US market’s demand for non-opioid alternatives.

More about AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a New Zealand-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on developing and commercializing a range of pharmaceutical products, including pain relief medications. The company is expanding its market presence in North America and other international territories, leveraging its patented formulations.

