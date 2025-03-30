AFT Pharmaceuticals Advances Global Iron Therapy Initiative

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:AFP) ) just unveiled an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced a new partnership with Hyloris Pharmaceuticals to advance a novel injectable iron therapy to phase 3 trials, targeting a global market expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 2033. This partnership highlights AFT’s strategic growth in the pharmaceutical industry, with the company expanding its global footprint and expecting record sales in FY25, driven by strong international interest and successful market penetration in regions like China.

More about AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a diversified pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a broad range of medicines. The company focuses on over-the-counter (OTC), hospital, and prescription channels across multiple international markets. AFT has a strong presence in the Australasian iron medicines market with products like Ferro-liquid and FerroTab.

YTD Price Performance: -9.80%

Average Trading Volume: 1,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.3M

