African Pioneer Secures Environmental Clearance for Ongombo Project

African Pioneer PLC has announced the approval of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) for its Ongombo Copper-Gold Project in Namibia, marking a crucial step towards activating its mining licence. This approval allows the company to proceed with statutory procedures and advance discussions for project funding, facilitating the development of the Ongombo open pit and related infrastructure.

African Pioneer PLC is an exploration and resource development company focused on mining projects, particularly in the copper and gold sectors. The company operates primarily in Namibia, with a significant project being the Ongombo Copper-Gold Project located near Windhoek.

YTD Price Performance: -35.71%

Average Trading Volume: 628,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.45M

