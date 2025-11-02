AFIC Reports Estimated NTA Backing Per Share for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ).

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 31, 2025, at $8.12, compared to the ASX closing share price of $7.45 on the same date. This unaudited and indicative figure reflects the market value of investments before accounting for deferred tax on unrealized gains or losses, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and market positioning.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing shareholders with investment returns through a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company is known for its strategic investments aimed at long-term capital growth and income generation.

YTD Price Performance: 4.86%

Average Trading Volume: 527,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

