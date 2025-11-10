Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) is now available.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of November 7, 2025, at $8.04, compared to its ASX closing share price of $7.39 on the same date. This announcement provides stakeholders with an insight into the company’s financial health and market valuation, indicating a potential undervaluation of its shares in the market.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing shareholders with investment opportunities and returns through a diversified portfolio of Australian equities.

YTD Price Performance: 4.01%

Average Trading Volume: 505,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

