AFIC Reports Estimated NTA Backing Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has shared an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) has announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 24, 2025, at $8.29, compared to its share price of $7.38 on the same date. This announcement provides investors with a snapshot of the company’s financial health, indicating a positive difference between the NTA and the share price, which may influence investor perceptions and market activity.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) is an investment company based in Melbourne, Australia. It focuses on long-term investments in Australian equities, providing shareholders with capital growth and dividend income.

YTD Price Performance: 3.87%

Average Trading Volume: 533,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

