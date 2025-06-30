Affluent Foundation Holdings Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ).

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited has announced amendments to the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, originally established in May 2018. The changes, effective from June 2025, ensure compliance with the Corporate Governance Code and enhance the committee’s structure by mandating a diverse membership and setting clear procedures for meetings and decision-making. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance practices and potentially improve stakeholder confidence.

More about Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since June 2018. The company operates in the corporate governance sector, focusing on compliance with the Corporate Governance Code issued by the HKEx.

Average Trading Volume: 160,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$180M

