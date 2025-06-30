Affluent Foundation Holdings Strengthens Nomination Committee with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ) is now available.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the appointment of Ms. Chan Mei Po and Mr. Cheung Kwok Yan Wilfred to its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its decision-making processes and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 160,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$180M

