Affluent Foundation Holdings Reports 20.8% Revenue Increase but Declines in Profit

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ) has shared an update.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited reported a 20.8% increase in revenue to approximately HK$240.8 million for the year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit attributable to equity holders decreased to approximately HK$1.1 million, and the Board decided not to recommend a final dividend for the period.

More about Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on construction-related projects. It operates primarily in the construction industry, providing services and solutions for various construction contracts.

Average Trading Volume: 160,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$180M

