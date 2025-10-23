Affluent Foundation Holdings Announces Major Share Acquisition and Cash Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ) has issued an update.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a major transaction involving the sale of 75% of its issued shares to China VC Holdings Limited. This transaction, valued at HK$80,000,000, was completed immediately upon signing, resulting in China VC Holdings Limited owning a significant majority of the company. Following this acquisition, a mandatory unconditional cash offer will be made to acquire the remaining shares, ensuring compliance with the Takeovers Code. The offer price is set at HK$0.089 per share, matching the purchase price of the initial transaction.

