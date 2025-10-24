Afarak Group Q3 2025 Production Report Correction and Market Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group reported a correction in its Q3 2025 production report, highlighting a 28.3% increase in the specialty segment compared to the same period in 2024. However, the overall production decreased by 51.4% due to reduced South African mining activity following the sale of the Zeerust mine and preparation work at other sites. The company noted a significant drop in South African mining activity by 67.9%, while Turkish mines saw a 24.4% increase. Despite challenges, demand for Cr Ore remains strong in China, with improving price trends for Cr Ore and ferrochrome globally.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

