AF Legal Group Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Acquisition Costs

AF Legal Group Limited reported a 19% increase in revenue to $12.7 million for the half-year ending December 2024, despite facing significant one-off expenses related to legal defense and acquisition costs. The company’s profitability was impacted by these expenses, resulting in a 46% decrease in profit after tax. However, the company continues to experience steady growth, bolstered by recent acquisitions, and anticipates continued profitability in the upcoming half-year.

AF Legal Group Limited operates in the legal services industry, focusing on criminal and family law practices. The company has expanded its market presence through acquisitions, including Armstrong Legal’s practices and website.

