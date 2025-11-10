AF Legal Group Issues 1.3 Million New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AF Legal Group Limited ( (AU:AFL) ) has issued an update.

AF Legal Group Limited has announced the issuance of 1,300,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AFL. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders by aligning employee interests with company performance.

More about AF Legal Group Limited

AF Legal Group Limited operates in the legal industry, focusing on providing legal services. The company is known for its expertise in family law and aims to expand its market presence through strategic initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: -17.24%

Average Trading Volume: 136,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.97M

