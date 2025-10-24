AF Legal Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AF Legal Group Limited ( (AU:AFL) ) just unveiled an update.

AF Legal Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 27 November 2025, to be held both in person in Brisbane and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with proxy appointments due by 25 November 2025. This meeting is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about AF Legal Group Limited

AF Legal Group Limited operates in the legal industry, providing legal services with a focus on family law. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker AFL and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 133,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.97M

