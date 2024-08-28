AF Gruppen Secures Major Disposal Contract

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LOI) by Allseas for the disposal of a 12,000 metric tonne Topside, with an option for a second, potentially bringing the total to 25,000-30,000 metric tonnes. Work, including yard preparations and engineering, is set to begin this autumn with the structures expected to arrive over the next few years. The project highlights AF Gruppen’s expertise in onshore dismantling and recycling solutions, according to EVP Offshore Lars Myhre Hjelmeset.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.