AerSale Board Changes: Townsend Retires, New Members Appointed

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) has released an update.

Richard J. Townsend is set to retire from his position on the Board and as chairperson of the Audit Committee at AerSale Corporation for personal reasons on March 11, 2024. His departure is amicable, with no disputes cited regarding company operations or practices. Andrew Levy will assume the role of Audit Committee chairperson, and Lt. General Judith Fedder will join the committee, both effective the same day as Townsend’s retirement.

For further insights into ASLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.