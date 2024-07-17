Aéroports de Paris SA Bolsters Liquidity in 2024

Aeroports de Paris ADP (FR:ADP) has released an update.

Aéroports de Paris SA reported a significant increase in the resources of its liquidity account in the first half of 2024, with 2,300 shares and a balance of €17,612,181 compared to no shares and €17,418,023 at the end of 2023. The company executed a total of 418,237 purchase transactions and 415,937 sale transactions. Aéroports de Paris SA continues to focus on expanding its capacity and improving service quality, following a profitable year with revenues of €5,495 million and net income of €631 million in 2023.

