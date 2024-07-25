Aéroports de Paris Completes Merger with GMR Airports

Aeroports de Paris ADP (FR:ADP) has released an update.

Aéroports de Paris SA has successfully completed its merger with GMR Airports, making the latter a listed company on Indian stock exchanges with a 45.7% stake held by the French group. The merger simplifies the capital structure of the Indian airport holding, enhancing its market visibility and positioning it for future growth in Asia. Despite a non-cash charge impacting 2024’s net income, Groupe ADP confirms its dividend policy with a minimum of €3.0 per share for the year.

