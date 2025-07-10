Aerometrex Secures Major LiDAR Contract with Shell Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aerometrex Ltd. ( (AU:AMX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aerometrex Limited has secured a significant LiDAR contract with QGC Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc, valued at $1.08 million. The contract involves capturing LiDAR and aerial imagery of Shell QGC assets in Queensland, Australia, over a 12-month period, with potential for additional revenue through extra captures. This contract strengthens Aerometrex’s position in the geospatial industry and highlights its commitment to quality and customer service, potentially opening doors to further opportunities with multinational companies.

Aerometrex Limited is a leading geospatial technology company that provides geospatial solutions and insights through products such as MetroMap, LiDAR, and 3D visualization models. Established in 1980, the company operates in Australia and the USA, serving a wide range of industries with a focus on quality and customer service.

