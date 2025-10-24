Aerometrex Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Aerometrex Ltd. ( (AU:AMX) ) is now available.

Aerometrex Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, at its headquarters in Glynde, South Australia. The meeting will provide shareholders with the opportunity to assess and vote on various resolutions, with proxy voting options available for those unable to attend. This AGM is a significant event for stakeholders as it will influence the company’s future direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aerometrex Ltd. stock, see the AU:AMX Stock Forecast page.

More about Aerometrex Ltd.

Aerometrex Ltd is a company involved in the geospatial industry, providing aerial imagery and mapping services. It focuses on delivering high-quality spatial data and solutions to various sectors, including urban planning, construction, and environmental management.

Average Trading Volume: 110,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$28.97M

Learn more about AMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue