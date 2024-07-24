Aero Energy Announces Promising Uranium Find

Angold Resources Ltd (TSE:AERO) has released an update.

Aero Energy Ltd, in partnership with Fortune Bay Corp, has successfully completed the summer 2024 drilling program at the Murmac Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, revealing promising signs of uranium mineralization. The discovery includes a new shallow radioactive zone and confirms the potential for high-grade deposits along the project’s corridors, with further assay results and follow-up drilling planned to explore this potential.

For further insights into TSE:AERO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.