Aeris Resources Unveils Maiden Ore Reserve Estimate for Constellation Project

Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ) has shared an announcement.

Aeris Resources Limited has announced a Maiden Open Pit Ore Reserve Estimate for its Constellation Project, indicating a probable ore reserve of 2.3 million tonnes with significant copper, gold, and silver content. This reserve supports a 5-to-7-year open pit mine life, with potential for future expansion into underground operations. The project aims to optimize existing resources and infrastructure to improve economic outcomes, with further studies planned to explore deeper mineralization for additional mining opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AIS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.66 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aeris Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AIS Stock Forecast page.

More about Aeris Resources Limited

Aeris Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on copper, gold, and silver extraction. The company owns the Constellation Project in the Cobar Basin Region of New South Wales, leveraging existing infrastructure at the nearby Tritton processing plant to enhance project economics.

Average Trading Volume: 5,193,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$563.4M

