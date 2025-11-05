Aeris Resources to Release Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Aeris Resources Limited has announced that the Offer Booklet for its Share Purchase Plan will be released on November 6, 2025. The company’s Executive Chairman, Andre Labuschagne, will host an investor call to discuss the equity raise and provide updates on the company’s operations, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its financial position and engage with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AIS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.62 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aeris Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AIS Stock Forecast page.

Aeris Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of copper and other valuable minerals. The company is positioned in the Australian market, aiming to enhance its operations and stakeholder value through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 5,557,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$442M

