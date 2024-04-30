Aeris Resources Maintains FY24 Targets Amid Challenges

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited reported copper equivalent production of 9.1kt at an AISC of A$5.31/lb for the quarter ending March 2024, maintaining its FY24 guidance despite facing challenges with labour and equipment availability at the Tritton production site. The Cracow mine’s gold output remained steady, with new potential vein structures discovered. While the Mt Colin mine met production targets, its copper toll processing fell behind schedule, and the company continues to explore gold potential and advance feasibility studies at other sites.

