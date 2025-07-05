Aeries Technology’s Earnings Call: Growth Amidst Transition

Aeries Technology, Inc. ((AERT)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The recent earnings call for Aeries Technology, Inc. painted a mixed picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. While there were notable achievements such as exceeding EBITDA guidance and strong revenue growth in North America, these were tempered by overall revenue decline and significant operating and net losses. The company is clearly in a transitional phase, moving away from noncore operations and focusing on strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

Exceeding EBITDA Guidance

Aeries Technology reported a core adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, surpassing their initial guidance range of $6 million to $7 million. This achievement highlights the company’s effective strategic realignment and operational efficiencies, providing a positive outlook despite other financial challenges.

Strong North America Revenue Growth

The company saw a robust 15% year-over-year growth in North America, with revenue increasing from $57 million to $65.5 million. This region now accounts for over 93.3% of Aeries Technology’s total revenue base, underscoring its importance to the company’s overall financial performance.

Partnerships and Expansion in GCCs

Aeries Technology has initiated strategic partnerships with global cybersecurity and SaaS companies to establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India and Mexico. These partnerships aim to enhance the company’s digital transformation capabilities, positioning it as a competitive player in the global market.

AI-Centered GCC Framework

The launch of a new AI-centered framework for their Global Capability Centers integrates intelligent automation and generative AI. This initiative demonstrates Aeries Technology’s commitment to innovation and its pursuit of a competitive edge in the technology sector.

Overall Revenue Decline

Despite successes in certain areas, Aeries Technology experienced a decline in total revenue from $72.5 million in FY 2024 to $70.2 million in FY 2025. This decrease is primarily attributed to the company’s strategic exit from the Middle East business, reflecting a shift in focus towards more profitable regions.

Operating and Net Losses

The company reported an operating loss of $28.8 million and a net loss of $21.6 million for FY 2025. These losses highlight the financial challenges Aeries Technology faces as it undergoes structural transitions and refines its operational focus.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Aeries Technology has provided comprehensive guidance for FY 2026, projecting revenues between $74 million and $80 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $6 million to $8 million. The company plans to leverage its focus on North America and the Global Capability Center model to drive growth and improve financial performance.

In summary, Aeries Technology’s earnings call reflects a company in transition, balancing significant achievements with notable challenges. The focus on strategic realignment, technological innovation, and regional growth offers a promising path forward, despite current financial hurdles.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue