AerCap Holdings Announces Q3 2025 Financials and Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Aercap Holdings ( (AER) ).

On October 29, 2025, AerCap Holdings N.V. released its interim financial report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on December 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025. This announcement reflects AerCap’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders, with specific tax exemptions applicable to U.S. resident shareholders, highlighting the company’s strategic financial management and its implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AER) stock is a Buy with a $132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aercap Holdings stock, see the AER Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AER Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AER is a Outperform.

Aercap Holdings receives a strong overall score driven by robust earnings performance and positive valuation metrics. While financial performance shows profitability, challenges with revenue growth and leverage need addressing. Technical indicators support a stable outlook, and the positive earnings call sentiment further boosts confidence in the stock.

To see Spark’s full report on AER stock, click here.

More about Aercap Holdings

AerCap Holdings N.V. is a global leader in aircraft leasing, providing comprehensive fleet solutions to airlines worldwide. The company specializes in leasing aircraft and engines, focusing on maintaining a diverse portfolio to meet the varying needs of its clients in the aviation industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,482,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.36B

See more insights into AER stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue