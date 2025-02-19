AEON Stores Renews Gift Certificate Agreement with AEON Credit

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ) is now available.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the renewal of its GC Master Agreement with AEON Credit, a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder AEON Co. This agreement, concerning the sale of AEON Stores Gift Certificates, constitutes a continuing connected transaction under the listing rules, requiring independent shareholder approval due to its scale. An Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser have been appointed to ensure the terms are fair and reasonable, with a circular detailing the agreement to be sent to shareholders by February 28, 2025.

More about AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on the sale of various consumer goods and services. The company is known for its department stores and supermarkets, offering a wide range of products to its customers in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -32.50%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €12.77M

Learn more about 0984 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.