AEON Stores Expands Warehouse Lease to Boost Retail Operations

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited announced a major transaction involving the renewal and expansion of its warehouse lease agreements, effective from December 2025. This strategic move, valued at approximately RMB 80.83 million for right-of-use assets, is expected to enhance AEON’s operational capacity and support its retail businesses, reflecting a significant step in its growth strategy.

More about AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a wide range of consumer goods through its stores. The company is a part of the larger AEON Group, which is known for its extensive retail operations across Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 344,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$109.2M

