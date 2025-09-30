AEON Stores Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ) just unveiled an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction concerning a Tenancy Agreement. The circular, initially expected by September 30, 2025, will now be dispatched by October 31, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information. This delay may impact the company’s communication with shareholders and its operational timelines.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited is a retail company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on department store operations. The company is part of the AEON Group, which is a major player in the retail industry, offering a wide range of consumer goods and services.

Average Trading Volume: 344,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$109.2M

