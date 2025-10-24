AEON Fantasy Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4343) ) just unveiled an update.

AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the six months ended August 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 6.2% and a significant surge in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 371.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, with expectations of continued growth in net sales and profits, reflecting a strong market position and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4343) stock is a Hold with a Yen3674.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4343 Stock Forecast page.

More about AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd.

AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment and amusement industry, primarily focusing on providing family-oriented entertainment facilities and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its indoor amusement facilities, targeting both children and families.

Average Trading Volume: 91,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen59.24B

