Aemetis Subsidiaries Extend Repayment on $117M Notes

Aemetis (AMTX) has released an update.

Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes, Inc. and Aemetis Facility Keyes, Inc., subsidiaries of Aemetis, Inc., have officially notified Third Eye Capital Corporation of their decision to defer the due date for a collection of outstanding notes by one year, pushing the repayment from April 2024 to April 2025. This extension affects notes totaling $117.2 million and includes various types such as Acquisition, Existing, Revenue Participation, and two series of Revolving Notes. This strategic move is governed by the terms outlined in a previously amended agreement.

