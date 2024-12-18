Aelios Launches Offer for Suntec REIT Units

Suntec Real Estate Investment (SG:T82U) has released an update.

Aelios Pte. Ltd., with financial backing from United Overseas Bank Limited and DBS Bank Ltd., has launched a mandatory conditional cash offer to acquire all outstanding units of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) not already owned by them. This move is in line with Singapore’s Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating strategic consolidation efforts in the real estate investment sector.

