Aegon N.V. Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

Aegon Nv (AEG) has released an update.

Aegon N.V. has announced the repurchase of EUR 35 million worth of common shares to fulfill obligations of share-based compensation plans for senior management, with the process commencing on April 9, 2024, and expected to conclude by June 30, 2024. This buyback will integrate with an ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program, with the combined transactions reported under a notional EUR 1.535 billion. The company will provide weekly updates on these transactions on its website.

For further insights into AEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.