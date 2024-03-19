Aegon N.V. Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Aegon Nv (AEG) has released an update.

Aegon N.V., a global financial services provider, is set to redeem EUR 700 million of its subordinated notes on April 25, 2024, aiming to refinance these securities. The notes will be fully repaid with accrued interest, and their Euronext Amsterdam listing will be terminated. Aegon’s core business includes investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a commitment to positive environmental and social impact.

