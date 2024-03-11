Aecon Group Welcomes New CFO Jerome Julier

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has released an update.

Aecon Group Inc. has announced the appointment of Jerome Julier as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a role he will assume on April 8, 2024. Julier brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Diversified Industries at CIBC Capital Markets, and has been involved in key transactions for Aecon, enhancing its financial stability and growth prospects. His appointment is aligned with Aecon’s strategic goals of diversification and embracing the net zero economy transition.

