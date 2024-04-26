AECI Executives Granted Multi-Million Rand Shares

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced the allocation of performance shares to its executives under the company’s Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP), which will vest in three years if performance conditions are met. Top executives, including the CEO and CFO, have accepted the shares at a grant price of R93.2500, with the total value of the shares allocated to them amounting to over R20 million. The awards were accepted off-market and have received the necessary clearances.

