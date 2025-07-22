Adyton Resources Reports Promising Gold Intersections at Feni Island Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adyton Resources Corporation ( (TSE:ADY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adyton Resources Corporation announced preliminary gold assay results from its Feni Island Gold-Copper Project, revealing significant gold intersections in the first three drillholes. The results indicate consistent and broad gold zones, with promising mineralization observed in deeper extensions. This development suggests potential for further resource expansion, enhancing Adyton’s position in the gold exploration sector.

More about Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and copper exploration. It is engaged in drilling and exploration activities, particularly on its 100% owned Feni Island project.

Average Trading Volume: 618,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$102.7M

