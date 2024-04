Adx Energy Ltd (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has requested a trading halt on their securities on the ASX, effective from 30 April 2024, as they prepare to announce a forthcoming capital raising event. The halt is to remain until either the commencement of normal trading on 2 May 2024 or the release of the announcement, whichever occurs first.

