Adveritas Limited Reports Record Growth and Expansion

Adveritas Limited (AU:AV1) has released an update.

Adveritas Limited has reported impressive financial growth for the September 2024 quarter, with record cash receipts of $2.65 million, marking a 300% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a remarkable annualized recurring revenue of $6.5 million, driven by strong expansion in the sports betting sector and new eCommerce ventures. This financial discipline and operational efficiency have positioned Adveritas towards achieving positive operating cash flow.

