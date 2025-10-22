Advent Technologies Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Advent Technologies Holdings ( (ADN) ) has issued an update.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders on October 22, 2025, where several key proposals were voted on. The meeting resulted in the election of Marc Seelenfreund, Seth Lukash, and Joseph Celia as Class II directors, with terms expiring in 2028. Additionally, the stockholders ratified the appointment of M&K CPAS, PLLC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Other significant approvals included the potential issuance and sale of 20% or more of the Company’s common stock to Hudson Global Ventures, LLC, amendments to the 2021 Incentive Plan, and advisory votes on executive compensation and its frequency.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADN) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Advent Technologies Holdings stock, see the ADN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ADN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADN is a Neutral.

Advent Technologies Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, including negative equity and ongoing losses. While there are some positive technical signals, the weak financial performance and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on ADN stock, click here.

More about Advent Technologies Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,004,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.96M

See more data about ADN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue