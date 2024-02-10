Advaxis Asset Sale Approved by Majority Shareholder Vote

Advaxis (ADXS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

On February 5, 2024, a company entered into an agreement with Immunome, Inc. to sell the majority of its assets, specifically its AL101 and AL102 programs. This significant move was approved by the company’s board and received the necessary stockholder consent, with over 78% of voting power backing the sale. The company plans to inform the SEC and its stockholders about the details of this asset purchase agreement and the related transactions through an upcoming information statement.

