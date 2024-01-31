Advanced Micro Devices Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. disclosed its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ending December 30, 2023, and scheduled a conference call to discuss these outcomes and future financial projections on January 30, 2024. In addition to standard GAAP metrics, the company provided non-GAAP financial measures to offer a consistent basis for comparing current and historical performance, which they believe is not reflected by GAAP results alone. These non-GAAP figures, including a normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, aim to give investors a clearer picture of the company’s core operating performance. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics is provided in accompanying data tables.

