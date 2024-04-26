Advanced Medical Solutions Incentivizes Top Executives

Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) has released an update.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has awarded nil-cost share options to key executives under its Long Term Incentive Plan, dependent on meeting specific performance targets related to earnings and shareholder return. CEO Chris Meredith and CFO Eddie Johnson received significant option grants, necessitating a hold period of two years post-vesting. The move aligns management’s interests with long-term shareholder value.

