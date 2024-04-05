Advanced Gold Exploration Secures Funding

Advance United Holdings, Inc. (TSE:AUEX) has released an update.

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement, raising $169,000 by issuing over 5.6 million units. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, with the proceeds aimed at funding Canadian exploration expenses that qualify for tax credits. The company focuses on enhancing the value of undervalued gold properties through technology, without the intent of mining them.

