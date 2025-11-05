Advanced Energy Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. ( (AEIS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions for mission-critical applications across various industries, including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, and data center computing.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. reported revenues of $463 million, surpassing the high end of its guidance. The company also highlighted a significant year-over-year growth in its Data Center Computing revenue by 113% and a sequential growth of 21%.

The company’s financial performance was robust, with GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations at $1.21 and non-GAAP EPS at $1.74, both exceeding expectations. Additionally, cash flow from continuing operations saw a remarkable increase of 123% year-over-year, reaching $79 million. The company also reported improvements in gross margin, operating income, and overall earnings.

Looking ahead, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, with expected revenues ranging from $450 million to $490 million and GAAP EPS from continuing operations anticipated to be between $0.87 and $1.37. The company remains optimistic about meeting or exceeding its long-term financial goals, driven by strong demand for its next-generation products.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue